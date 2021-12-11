Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Totals Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across the foothills around 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches across the Kalmiopsis mountains. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County above 1500 feet. This includes Camas Mountain, Southern portions of the Illinois Valley and the lower I-5 passes and the towns of Obrien and Cave Junction. * WHEN...until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult in high remote terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO