Biden Seeks to Reassure Ukraine Amid Fears of a Russian Invasion

By Cindy Saine
Voice of America
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden is seeking to reassure Ukraine that...

www.voanews.com

Related
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Netanyahu responds to Trump's claim of disloyalty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Friday to former President Trump’s accusation that he showed disloyalty by congratulating President Biden on his election win last year, saying he did so in the best interest of his country. "It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president," Netanyahu...
POTUS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says she would 'bet on' Trump running for president again in 2024 after new poll finds Trump and Biden would end up in near-dead heat for White House

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Voa#Russian
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's polls, Hillary Clinton

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: By the way, good for Mark Meadow, I agree, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden’s dangerous deportation drop

Unless something drastically changes over the next two months, more than 2 million migrants will have been arrested while illegally attempting to cross the southern border during President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Under Biden’s open-borders policies, hundreds of thousands of these migrants were then released into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

“The Messaging Is an Absolute Failure”: Biden’s COVID Strategy Is About to Face a Major Test

California governor Gavin Newsom had to fight off a recall effort. New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after the release of a damning sexual harassment investigation. But both incidents fall short of the ordeal endured by Governor Gretchen Whitmer: a right-wing extremist kidnapping plot that would have left her adrift in a boat on Lake Michigan, in a nasty foreshadowing of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Biden, Putin set Tuesday video conference as Ukraine invasion fears loom

President Joe Biden will sit down for a video conference with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as fears of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine escalate. “The presidents will decide themselves” how long the evening confab will last, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state news agency...
POTUS
Voice of America

NATO Chief Urges Russia to De-Escalate Ukraine Situation, Return to Diplomacy

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated his call Friday for Russia to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and return to diplomacy to solve its regional differences. Stoltenberg made the comments in Paris where he held meetings with France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Armed...
