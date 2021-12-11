Biden Seeks to Reassure Ukraine Amid Fears of a Russian Invasion

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Friday to former President Trump’s accusation that he showed disloyalty by congratulating President Biden on his election win last year, saying he did so in the best interest of his country. "It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president," Netanyahu...
Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
A bombshell new report published in The Guardian on Wednesday alleges that former President Donald Trump may have knowingly had COVID-19 in his first debate against then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on September 29, 2020.
Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said Sunday she would 'bet' on her 2016 rival, former President Donald Trump, launching another White House bid in 2024, and it appears many Americans would be keen to see it. In a potential rematch of last year's presidential race, President Joe Biden leads Trump...
A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
The White House deflected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's rush to defend Jussie Smollett during the presidential campaign, noting former President Donald Trump had also joined the fray.
Unless something drastically changes over the next two months, more than 2 million migrants will have been arrested while illegally attempting to cross the southern border during President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Under Biden’s open-borders policies, hundreds of thousands of these migrants were then released into the...
President Joe Biden prides himself on his ability to connect with people, but his spin on politically problematic issues facing his administration, such as inflation and supply chain crunches, has coincided with polling that suggests fewer respondents believe he cares about voters like them.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted President Biden for emboldening America's enemies, arguing Russian aggression against Ukraine is his fault because of the precedent set by the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sen. Cruz joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday to discuss his foreign policy approach as tension mounts between Russia and Ukraine.
California governor Gavin Newsom had to fight off a recall effort. New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after the release of a damning sexual harassment investigation. But both incidents fall short of the ordeal endured by Governor Gretchen Whitmer: a right-wing extremist kidnapping plot that would have left her adrift in a boat on Lake Michigan, in a nasty foreshadowing of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach. Biden and fellow leaders announced initiatives to stem...
President Joe Biden will sit down for a video conference with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as fears of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine escalate. “The presidents will decide themselves” how long the evening confab will last, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state news agency...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated his call Friday for Russia to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and return to diplomacy to solve its regional differences. Stoltenberg made the comments in Paris where he held meetings with France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Armed...
