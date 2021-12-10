ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Three of five ex-utility officials found guilty of stealing taxpayer money

By Associated Press
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gskx_0dJvFGGT00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five former utility officials were found not guilty Friday on a charge of conspiracy, while the same federal jury found three guilty of theft stemming from lavish trips they took to the Kentucky Derby and a luxury golf resort.

The junkets had been arranged by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative for dozens of top staff, board members, family members and others from 2013 to 2016. Prosecutors said money used for the trips came from a special account that was intended to be returned to municipalities as rate-stabilization funds.

The nonprofit CMEEC, which receives grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, is owned by municipal utilities in Norwich, Jewett City, Groton, Bozrah and Norwalk.

The cooperative’s former CEO Drew Rankin, former Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda and former Norwich utilities commission and CMEEC board Chairman James Sullivan were found guilty on one count of theft from a federally funded program for trips in 2015 to the Kentucky Derby and The Greenbrier golf resort in West Virginia, The Day of New London reported.

All three were found not guilty on conspiracy and theft counts stemming from a 2014 trip to the Derby. Former Groton utilities commissioner and former CMEEC board member Edward DeMuzzio and former CMEEC Chief Financial Officer Edward Pryor were acquitted on all charges.

The defendants argued the money belonged to the energy cooperative, which functions as a corporation and is allowed to pay for board retreats.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jewett City, CT
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Groton, CT
State
West Virginia State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Norwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Ap#The Kentucky Derby#Norwich Public Utilities#Cmeec Board
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

107
Followers
123
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy