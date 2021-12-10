ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cadillac News
 3 days ago

NHLN — Hartford at Lehigh Valley. ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped) 7 p.m. NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington). The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
KTLA

Former Mater Dei standout Bryce Young takes home Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it and gave the Crimson Tide a rare Heisman back-to-back. Young became the first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most […]
PASADENA, CA
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Ny Jets#Cbs Sports#Fox Sports#Ny Giants#Eastern#Ahl Hockey#Yas Marina Circuit#Ibu#Men S Relay#Women S Pursuit#Women S Sprint#Men S#Indiana Espn2#Colgate#Purdue#Nc State#Virginia Tech#Villanova#Baylor
Cadillac News

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m. Carolina at...
NHL
tucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
NFL
AllTrojans

USC Target Zion Branch Announces Final Three Schools

2022 Bishop Gorman safety, Zion Branch, has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools. USC, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State. Branch, is a top target for the Trojans, and the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada. Branch, recently took an official visit to USC, less than one week before the Early Signing Period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Soldout ‘Thrilla in Gasparilla’ shows why Gators, Seminoles and Hurricanes should schedule UCF | Commentary

The Thrilla in Gasparilla. This is what the sell-it-out, shout-it-out Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl matchup between the UCF Knights and the Florida Gators has become. Who would have ever thought such a mundane bowl game would become so massive? The off-Broadway, pre-Christmas Gasparilla Bowl is usually considered a sentence, not a reward for the participating teams and their fans, but ...
ORLANDO, FL
Cadillac News

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. S. Carolina (30)...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy