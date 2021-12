Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez. When one thinks of baseball in the 1990s and 2000s, it would be nearly impossible to not think of those names as three of the most elite players of the era. But besides their shared place as titans of a generation of ballplayers, the trio has something else in common: They all made some of the biggest splashes in free-agent history on the date of Dec. 13.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO