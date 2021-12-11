ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health welcomes new district director

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QGOl_0dJvDyaf00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –The Virginia Department of Public Health announced that Caitlyn Pedati, M.D., M.P.H. will serve as the Virginia Beach Health District director beginning December 10.

Pedati earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Science from Georgetown University. She later attended George Washington University where she earned her Medical Doctorate and Master of Public Health with a focus on epidemiology.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, chief deputy commissioner of Community Health Services, Virginia Department of Health said: “We are truly fortunate to have Dr. Pedati join our team at VDH. With her background in infectious disease control and epidemiology at the state and national level, Dr. Pedati is joining our health department at an opportune time as we continue our COVID-19 pandemic response and efforts.”

PREVIOUS: Virginia Department of Health recruiting local health directors amid COVID-19 pandemic

While working as both a public health and clinical professional, Pedati has engaged with several national organizations. She is the former co-chair of the Healthcare Associated Infections Committee for the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. She is also a member of the executive committee for the Section of Epidemiology for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Pedati is excited to return to her home state and looks forward to joining the team in Virginia Beach.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia’s juvenile justice system has inadequate rehabilitative programs, racial disparities, report finds

Virginia isn’t doing enough to prevent young people in the criminal justice system from ending up back behind bars, a new report finds. The 100-plus-page review from the state’s nonpartisan watchdog agency that was presented to lawmakers on Monday also highlighted troubling disparities across different races and regions of the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Northam announces proposal for increased HBCU funding

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam visited Virginia Union University in Richmond on Thursday to make major announcements about funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Northam's proposed two-year budget will make multiple funding increases to private and public HBCUs if passed.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Georgetown University#Master Of Public Health#Community Health Services#Vdh#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy