ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

7 ways to avoid weight gain while still indulging in festive fare

By Health.com
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplurging on Thanksgiving may have set off a...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Breakfast Habits to Avoid if You Want to Lose Weight, Say Experts

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—but in many cases, your morning meal may be the one that makes or breaks your weight loss efforts. However, it's not just downing donuts day after day that can have a profoundly negative impact on your weight. Experts say that many of the seemingly innocuous breakfast habits you're engaging in on a regular basis could be hindering your weight loss—or even causing the numbers on the scale to move in the wrong direction. If you want to get your healthy living efforts back on track, read on to discover the worst breakfast habits for weight loss, according to experts. And if you want to slim down the healthy way, start with these 15 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work.
WEIGHT LOSS
iheart.com

6 Lazy Ways To Lose Weight Before Christmas

With Christmas cookies, fudge and eggnog at every turn, it can feel impossible to avoid the dreaded holiday weight gain. Of course, we could skip all the treats and cocktails and focus on working out and eating healthy right into the New Year, but where’s the fun in that?. Want...
WEIGHT LOSS
b969fm.com

The Secret Weapon to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain is . . . Prunes?

There’s a SECRET WEAPON for preventing holiday weight gain, and it isn’t exercise . . . eating smart . . . or Photoshop. It’s PRUNES. In a new study, researchers from the University of Liverpool found that eating prunes helped some dieters control their appetite . . . consume fewer calories . . . and even lose slightly more weight than people NOT eating prunes.
WEIGHT LOSS
recordargusnews.com

Pandemic weight gain causes anxiety about visiting home

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m headed home for Christmas, and I feel nervous about it. I gained a ton of weight during quarantine. As I have been trying on clothes to figure out how to dress during my visit, I realize that most of my clothes are too small. I am feeling extremely self-conscious about seeing my family and friends in my […]
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Domino Effect#Holiday Season#Healthy Habits#Thanksgiving
963kklz.com

A Few Things…Xmas Trees, Weight Gain, & More!

In this morning’s segment of “A Few Things We Think You Should Know”, The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a huge local job fair in Las Vegas, weight gain over the holidays, why it’s important to have a Christmas Tree in the bedroom and of course much, much more! Check it out all right here!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Columbian

Avoid holiday pitfalls with your weight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the holiday season already in full swing, temptations are aplenty in the form of good food and bad weather keeping people from being active outdoors. The fear of holiday weight gain fueled by more food and less activity is one that has persisted for years, experts say.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX 43

Pandemic weight gain and what to do now | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — There's a good chance you've heard of people gaining the "Freshman 15" in college. Now, after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic, people are talking about the "COVID 15," instead. But did that many people really gain weight? A recent study says yes. Harvard researchers...
YOGA
Thegardenisland.com

ERSOY: Minimizing weight gain during the holidays

Holidays are the most fun and enjoyable times with our families and friends. Especially at Christmas, when most of us are busy buying gifts for everyone, maybe even including ourselves! And we’re also trying hard to finish our work or projects before the new year. One of my favorite parts is trying new recipes and enjoying them with loved ones.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
fashionisers.com

5 Ways to Outsmart the Holiday Weight Gain

Weight gain during the holidays is a common phenomenon. On a day-to-day basis, we need to consume around 2000-2500 calories per day for adults, which is also the same during the holidays. Think of all those delicious holiday parties, family dinners, and festive baked goods that you eat throughout the...
WEIGHT LOSS
bicycling.com

Lifting Light Weights Still Pays Off in Speed and Endurance Gains

There’s no denying that lifting heavy has its benefits, including kicking up confidence. To be able to pick up something heavy, put it down with control, and see yourself getting stronger and more capable every week? That’s something special. But the thing is, lifting heavy is so praised as The...
WORKOUTS
L.A. Weekly

This Is The Reason Why People Gain Weight After They Quit Smoking

Weight gain is one of the reasons why a lot of people choose not to quit their cigarette habit. A new study explains a little bit of this phenomenon and why it happens. One of the most common side effects associated with quitting cigarettes is weight gain. While people tend to chalk it up as replacing one habit with another, or as an expression of anxiety, a new study provides some much-needed scientific explanations.
WEIGHT LOSS
nortonhealthcare.com

More jingle, less jiggle: How to avoid holiday weight gain

You shut the door after the last trick-or-treater has been treated, and DING DONG! It’s the holiday season calling! Read on for tips to get through the holidays with more jingle, less jiggle. A study in the British Medical Journal wondered if typical holiday weight gain is inevitable or...
WEIGHT LOSS
q13fox.com

Healthy Living: Staying safe while gaining strength

This content is from our sponsor. If you could do one thing to improve your health, strength training should be at the top of your list. But when it comes to lifting weights, safety is top of mind. That’s why FOX 13’s Jamie Tompkins recruited her friend, Quincy Sutton of QRUSH FITNESS, to share a few tips. He’s a certified personal trainer specializing in fitness nutrition, weight loss, sports performance, and corrective exercise.
WEIGHT LOSS
skinnynews.com

Is Your Spouse Making You Gain Weight?

It’s not all in your head — losing weight can be more difficult in midlife. According to AARP, several weight loss hurdles emerge after 50. They include hormonal changes, a loss of muscle mass and changing sleep habits. But there’s another factor that can pose a challenge toward weight loss: having a spouse.
DURHAM, NC
Telegraph

The Royals' nutritionist on seven ways to safely indulge yourself at Christmas

Often, we enter into this point in the calendar with a certain amount of trepidation. It can be emotionally stressful, extremely busy and we know it’ll be harder than ever to eat well and look after ourselves. Between the Christmas parties that may or may not still be on and the return to working from home (and with some of the most indulgent days of the year coming up), it would be almost impossible not to overdo it in the next couple of weeks.
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Gut microbes may drive weight gain after smoking cessation

Cigarette smoking, practiced by over a billion people worldwide, is considered a leading cause of disease, accounting for over six million deaths each year. Many people don't quit smoking, despite expressing a desire to do so, because they are concerned about the substantial weight gain that often accompanies smoking cessation. The cause of this weight gain is unclear, as studies suggest that most people don't eat more after quitting smoking. In a study published today in Nature, Weizmann Institute of Science researchers report discovering that obesity developing after "smoking cessation" in mice may be driven by the weight-modulating compounds released by their gut microbes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
foxbangor.com

Squirrel’s gaining weight

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — Humans aren’t the only species packing on extra pounds during the pandemic. Some squirrels are letting themselves go, too. One portly critter in Damariscotta doesn’t scamper or scoot. It lumbers and waddles after supplementing nature’s bounty by helping himself to seeds that fall to the ground from bird feeders. Wildlife biologist Shevenell Webb says there have been abundant beech nuts, hazelnuts, acorns, and a bumper crop of mushrooms this summer. That may account for some of the extra pounds as squirrels fatten up for winter.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy