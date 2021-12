These two companies have impressed investors with their performance over the past two years. That’s why it’s not too late to add them to long-term portfolios. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO