If you thought the original movie was one to watch, prepare yourself for the sequel. In the offseason that followed the conclusion of the 2020 season, the NFL was met with stunning news that Russell Wilson was disgruntled and looking to potentially part ways with the Seattle Seahawks. That was substantiated when his agent listed four teams Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for but, in the end, feathers were smoothed and Wilson continues to suit up in the Pacific Northwest, for now, at least.

