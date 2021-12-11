Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

Last year, the Browns and Ravens met in prime time for what may have been the game of the year in an offensive shootout. Their 2021 match-up was the complete opposite, almost as ugly as you can get. Both teams turned the ball over often, but at the end of the day, despite Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions, he made a few more clutch plays as Baltimore pulled off a 16-10 victory. The Browns are now 6-6 heading to their bye week, with a very grim look on their hopes of winning the AFC North. Let’s get to the full recap.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO