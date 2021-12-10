This NBA Blockbuster Trade Sends Domantas Sabonis to Kings

The Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open trade discussions involving veterans Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, according to Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic. The plan for now is reportedly to emphasize playing time for youngsters like Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers (12-16) currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, but full-scale rebuilds in Indiana are incredibly rare overall. They have missed the playoffs just eight times in the past three decades. The small-market Pacers have always prioritized competitiveness even in leaner times, but now, it seems as though the organization is moving toward the rebuild it sorely needs.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO