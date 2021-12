The Braves return three returning state placers and are feeling good about what's to come this year.Banks head wrestling coach Dan Herb is excited about this season. Not just because his team is No. 6-ranked in the preseason 4A state wrestling poll, but also because he and his team are back to operating "normally" after what could only have been described as an abnormal 2020-21 season. "Last year was so rushed and we didn't have time to really put much into it," Herb said. "This year things are back to normal and it's been great, especially for the kids who've...

BANKS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO