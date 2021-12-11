ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center seeks funding after budget cuts

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cwmC_0dJvBNaO00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center (HCCAC) is one of 21 centers in West Virginia that serve child victims as part of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN).

Due to federal budget cuts, WVCAN received a cut of 23 percent to their funds, which affects all of their centers in the state, including HCCAC.

The West Virginia legislature and Governor Jim Justice supported and passed a bill that provides a sub-grant of $3.9 million to the Victims of Crime Act . This act funds many organizations in West Virginia, along with the WVCAN and HCCAC.

HCCAC Director Jayne Landacre said that they had a record-breaking year, serving 504 children. The center provides services to Harrison, Dodridge, Barbour and Taylor county.

Landacre says abuse thrives in isolation, and when school was shut down during the pandemic, children were more exposed to those traumatic environments, and their services will not be sustainable without government funding.

“It feels to be in a strange space, to be so grateful that we have the funding for this upcoming year, and yet so fearful for whats going to happen in the future. So, the thought that due to budget cuts, we would be unable to provide those services for children is just absolutely.. we cant let that happen,” said Jayne Landacre, Executive Director for the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

All child advocacy centers in West Virginia would have to cut expenses if funding is not secured for the future.

With only 6 staff members, Landacre said laying off employees to continue services at HCCAC is not an option because they are already under-staffed

Community members can help support their local child advocacy center by donating comfort items like new blankets, stuffed animals, toys and games. Landacre said that gift cards to Kroger help provide food for children who find themselves at an extended stay in the center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg Fire Department receives new fire truck

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Fire Department received a new piece of equipment, costing around $1.4 million. The department’s new bucket truck, which is replacing a 20-year-old ladder truck, has a bucket that will accommodate three firefighters at once, as well as all-new technology like 360-degree cameras to see around the truck. The department will […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house, other buildings in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire broke out Sunday evening in Taylor County. The fire was reported just after 8, along Paradise Cove Road, which is off Knottsville Road. Fire departments from Grafton, Fellowsville and Flemington were on the scene.  According to a 911 official, the fire caused damage to a house, a garage and a […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Legislature#Federal Budget#Child Advocacy#Budget Cuts#Hccac#Wvcan#Harrison Dodridge#Community#Kroger#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy