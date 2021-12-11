Pitts' Cal Adomitis Cuts Off Signature Locks After Raising $114K For Children's Hospital

The holidays are here and it’s a sad reality that some kids are going to spend their holidays in the hospital. We are so fortunate to have UVA Children’s right here in our back yard providing the best pediatric healthcare in Virginia. Their work is so important, and YOU can help by supporting the mission of the Children’s Miracle Network program at UVA Children’s. When you donate, your gift will help provide things like toys, food, clothing, and other comfort items to families at UVA Children’s this holiday season. Any amount that you can give will make a difference for a child. Make your tax-deductible gift and help a child at UVa Children’s by texting Cville Kids to 5-1-555.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO