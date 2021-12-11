ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitts' Cal Adomitis Cuts Off Signature Locks After Raising $114K For Children's Hospital

By 12 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitts Panthers captain Cal Adomitis raised $114,000 to help...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

frontdoorsmedia.com

Big Dig for Kids Raises More Than $415,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Family-friendly event gives kids, patients and families a one-of-a-kind experience. On Nov. 6, the Big Dig for Kids event raised $415,545 for Phoenix Children’s. Started in 2016, this year’s fundraiser surpassed 2019’s totals by 89 percent. With more than 1,800 people participating, 350 of those were hospital patients. Big Dig for Kids enables kids and their families to safely operate excavators, fly high on a scissor lift, and explore heavy equipment in a controlled construction zone. Additional crafts and activities in the kid zone allow kids of all abilities a day to remember.
PHOENIX, AZ
newmilfordspectrum.com

Greenwich teen who survived cancer raising funds for CT children’s hospital

GREENWICH — A local teen is raising money and gifts again this year to provide a program at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital helping families cope through major illness. Luke McQuillan, who himself battled cancer at the age of 8, has been raising money for the hospital for the past four years, with 2021 marking his fifth. This year, McQuillan hopes to surpass a cumulative goal of $100,000 by raising $16,000.
GREENWICH, CT
cvillecountry.com

Donate Now to the UVA Children’s Hospital

The holidays are here and it’s a sad reality that some kids are going to spend their holidays in the hospital. We are so fortunate to have UVA Children’s right here in our back yard providing the best pediatric healthcare in Virginia. Their work is so important, and YOU can help by supporting the mission of the Children’s Miracle Network program at UVA Children’s. When you donate, your gift will help provide things like toys, food, clothing, and other comfort items to families at UVA Children’s this holiday season. Any amount that you can give will make a difference for a child. Make your tax-deductible gift and help a child at UVa Children’s by texting Cville Kids to 5-1-555.
CHARITIES
ksl.com

Give-a-Thon for Primary Children's Hospital

KSL-TV and KSL NewsRadio have teamed up to raise more money for the kids being served by the hospital than ever before! Listen to KSL NewsRadio and watch KSL-TV for compelling stories, interviews with patients, families and hospital staff. We'll continue to share the story of this incredible hospital, and the hundreds of amazing children who receive care each and every day.
CHARITIES
recordargusnews.com

Thiel frat walks again for Children’s Hospital

A Chinese proverb reads, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” For members of the Phi Theta Phi fraternity, they took the first steps of a 100-mile journey midmorning Friday, continuing a tradition that has surpassed a thousand miles. The walk, marking 5,000-plus miles, has been happening for 53 years, and collectively has raised more than […]
CHARITIES
thenew93q.com

Texas Children’s Hospital Radiothon is this Thurs & Fri!

The last couple years have been trying on us all, especially children in need of special care that on the Texas Children’s Hospital can provide. Help us raise money to help a lot of kids this year, make your donation. If we each give a little, it adds up to a LOT! Everything helps, and stays right here in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
