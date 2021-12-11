Craig Reynolds: Could be promoted

Reynolds carried the ball 11 times for 83 yards and caught both his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Broncos. Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson were expected to lead the Detroit backfield in the absence of D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (COVID-19), but instead it was Reynolds who emerged as the most effective rusher for the team just one day after being promoted from the practice squad. He came into Sunday with only two career touches in the NFL, both coming at the end of last season for the Jaguars, but the 25-year-old may have earned a permanent spot on the Lions' roster for the rest of 2021 with this performance. Whether he has any further fantasy value will depend on how quickly Swift and Williams are back in the lineup, however.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO