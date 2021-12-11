Craig Reynolds: Could be promoted

Amid the blowout that was the Detroit Lions versus Denver Broncos, Craig Reynolds stood out for the right reasons. Despite the injury to D’Andre Swift, the Lions running game was still in good hands heading into the week. Jamaal Williams had proven himself to be a solid free agent addition, toting the rock with efficiency all season. However, news struck the Lions late in the week: Williams was placed on the COVID reserve. Suddenly, the Lions’ active roster was down to a seventh-round rookie—who was nursing an ankle injury and an illness—and a safety-turned-running back. With the Lions also missing their first- and second-string centers, there was skepticism about how well the Lions would run the football on Sunday.
Comments / 0