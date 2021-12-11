ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-12 04:35:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect damage to trees and power lines as well. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches between 5000-7000 feet, with locally higher amounts up to 3 feet in the Riverside County mountains and 3 to 4 feet in the San Bernardino mountains above 8000 feet. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...4 AM Tuesday to 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Totals Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across the foothills around 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches across the Kalmiopsis mountains. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County above 1500 feet. This includes Camas Mountain, Southern portions of the Illinois Valley and the lower I-5 passes and the towns of Obrien and Cave Junction. * WHEN...until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult in high remote terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...All area beaches along the southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 08:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 908 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inch of rain have fallen. - Pilarcitos Creek has risen above minor flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of Clearwater, Mineral, southern Lake, Missoula, southeastern Sanders, southern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 930 AM MST/830 AM PST/ At 840 AM MST/740 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking snow showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ovando Montana to Orofino Idaho. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Orofino, Superior, Ravalli, Lolo, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Alberton, Elk River, Ovando, Riverbend, Wye, Headquarters, Haugan, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Paradise, Tarkio and Arlee. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 17, and between mile markers 24 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

