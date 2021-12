LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It started as a dirty job for Dr. David Ussery, who works as a professor at UAMS in the Department of Biomedical Informatics. "The previous talk is all about wastewater," he said. "And potentially we could get lots, maybe hundreds of genomes like that, and then compare it through the different people and get a little bit more of an idea about how the virus is changing over time."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO