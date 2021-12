PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sushi enthusiasts have a new spot to check out right in the heart of downtown Phoenix!. Trapper's Sushi just opened its second location in the Valley on Monday at Cityscape, the building diagonally across from Footprint Center where the Phoenix Suns play. Trapper's Sushi, which features Washington state award-winning sushi, has a large all-you-can-eat sushi bar, a full bar, indoor/outdoor seating, a great spot in the heart of all the sports and nightlife action in downtown Phoenix. Trapper's first Arizona location is in Avondale along McDowell Road between 107th and 99th avenues.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO