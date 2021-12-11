ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2010 Porsche Cayenne Convertible For Sale, Yes You Read That Right

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may need to suspend your disbelief for a moment. Porsche never offered a convertible version of its Cayenne SUV from the factory, but believe it or not, we're aware of at least one company that builds convertible conversions. And such vehicles do exist, because you can buy one right now...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Rare One Of Three Packard Convertible Coupes Found

Such a beautiful car deserves an even better backstory and that is exactly what it got. Packard is one of those exceptional car companies that always seems to catch you by surprise in many different ways. Whether it's how technologically advanced they were for their time, the classic styling, or the sheer rarity of these vehicles, it's easy to see that they are exceptional. Some Packards are given high praise for being one of just a couple of hundred or even one of a double-digit production number. However, this seems like little more than a silver medal when compared to this great car. Rather than being one of just 100 or even less, this thing is one of three cars of its type ever built. It is so rare that most don't even know it exists, as it was presumed destroyed since its initial sale.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Survivor 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible For Sale: Video

In April of 1964, the Oldsmobile 442 option package was introduced for the Cutlass. The 4-4-2 moniker was derived from the option’s four-barrel carb, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhaust. The Oldsmobile 442 was based on the B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package that added twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The Oldsmobile 442 remained a Cutlass option package until 1968, when it became a standalone model in the Oldsmobile line.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Mint 1998 Chevy Cavalier Z/24 Convertible For Sale

The Chevy Cavalier nameplate was offered in the U.S. for three generations over the 1981 through 2005 model years. Now, this surprisingly well-maintained 1998 Chevy Cavalier Z/24 Convertible is up for sale. Outside, this particular 1998 Chevy Cavalier Z/24 Convertible is covered in white paint, which, like the rest of...
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Refreshed Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe spied showing updated face

The whole Porsche Cayenne lineup gets a mid-cycle refresh soon. These shots come from spies in the Rockies who catch the updated Cayenne Turbo Coupe testing. Expect the tweaked model to arrive in showrooms next year. This Cayenne Coupe wears the same concealed grille treatment that we are seeing on...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketplace#The Transsyberia Rally
carthrottle.com

Yes, Porsche Really Made A Manual V8 Cayenne, And Here's One You Can Buy

This exceedingly rare manual version of the first-generation Cayenne S is yours for £9,000. In 2021, premium performance cars with manual gearboxes are very rare. Mainstream supercars don’t bother with them at all, and there aren’t many stick-shift sports cars around either. Even a lot of hot hatches, particularly the spendier ones, are now automatic-only.
CARS
Motor1.com

Icon Unveils Thriftmaster New School Edition Pickup With 440 HP

Icon 4x4 offers an impressive range of Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser restomods, and for folks who prefer something a bit more classic, there's the Thriftmaster pickup. This example of the company's retro pickup is what the company calls the New School Edition that adds some modern amenities without sacrificing the original aesthetic.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Classic Welcomes Cayenne With Three Awesome Decal Sets

Remember when Porsche introduced its first-ever SUV in 2002? The launch of the Cayenne was not accepted easily by many purists, but the truth is the success of this model gave the Stuttgart-based company momentum to keep building its much-loved sports cars. To render the first-gen Cayenne the recognition it deserves, Porsche Classic has welcomed the performance SUV to its lineup and it has also prepared a few surprises.
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Expands Track App To Panamera, Cayenne, And Taycan

More Porsche owners than ever will now be able to track their lap times and improve their driving thanks to the newly announced expansion of the Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA). Effective immediately, the app will be available to owners of the Taycan, the Panamera, and the Cayenne. The one...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Carscoops

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Is Certainly Quick, But Is It Fun?

This summer, Porsche took the Cayenne Turbo GT on a quick drive around the Nurburgring and came away with an SUV lap record at the track. But does speed translate to a good time?. It’s hard to argue that Porsche hasn’t done something impressive with the massive vehicle. Its 4.0-liter...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche Classic readies upgrades for the original Cayenne

The Cayenne is currently in its third generation, with the original having made its debut at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show. Understandably, it proved quite controversial back then as Porsche's lineup had only ever consisted of sports cars, if you exclude the tractors it also made in its early days.
CARS
thedrive

2023 Genesis G90 Flagship Has a Fittingly Luxurious Interior

The Korean luxury brand is throwing in everything but the kitchen sink. The Genesis G90 serves as the company's flagship, an outright luxury sedan fitted with the finest appointments on offer. Last facelifted in 2020, a brand-new G90 has just been revealed, set to hit the market for the 2023 model year. It promises to build on the strong foundation already established while bringing a new level of technology and refinement to bear.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Best SUVs on sale for 2021

We'd venture a guess there's at least one SUV on your new car shopping list. Why else would you be here to explore the best SUVs, after all? Indeed, the days of the family sedan's supremacy appear over because SUVs are so darn flexible, spacious and just a better fit than a sedan for so many drivers.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy