If someone says the sky is falling, you can usually assume the sky is not falling. But, of course, the sky really is falling, and we really could be doomed. Unless we or our descendants take action, a large asteroid or comet will sooner or later slam into Earth, causing massive — if not catastrophic — damage. In the case of the rock that hit our planet 66 million years ago, an estimated 75 percent of all animal species (including the dinosaurs) were erased.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO