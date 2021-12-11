Set your alarm: $5 billion asteroid to make closest pass by Earth Saturday morning

The Geminid meteor shower – always a favorite among the annual meteor showers – is expected to peak in 2021 on the night of Monday, December 13, into Tuesday, December 14. If you miss the Monday night and Tuesday morning, you could also try Wednesday morning, shortly before dawn breaks. The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a dark-sky location. We also often hear from those who see Geminid meteors in the late evening hours. But this year, a waxing gibbous moon will be above the horizon during peak time for viewing. And it’ll set shortly afterwards, leaving the sky dark for watching meteors. Thus the best time to watch for Geminid meteors in 2021 is likely before dawn – say, from around 3 a.m. to dawn – on Tuesday morning (or Wednesday morning, if you must).

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO