Astronomy

Set your alarm: $5 billion asteroid to make closest pass by Earth Saturday morning

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's an asteroid that's as wide as the Eiffel Tower is tall. The materials it's made of would value it at nearly $5 billion if someone on Earth could claim it. And on Saturday morning, it will make its closest approach to our planet until 2060. The asteroid, 4660...

www.wthr.com

