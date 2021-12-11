2 arrested in Louisiana for cruelty to juveniles

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two arrests were made in a cruelty to juveniles case after a Rapides Parish School Resource officer received a report then turned it into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. A months-long investigation led to the arrests, according to a press release from the RPSO.

Nathan Adams, 35, of Boyce, was arrested on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.

Katie Jo Harkins, 31, of Dubach, was arrested on five counts of cruelty to juveniles.

On Sept. 27, a report was made to an RPSO SRO in reference to a possible case of cruelty to juveniles. The SRO took the initial report and detectives from the RPSO Special Victims Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

Through their investigation and with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to identify Nathan Lynn Adams and Katie Jo Harkins as suspects.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations, and arrest warrants were obtained for Adams and Harkins.

On December 8 th , 2021, Adams and Harkins were taken into custody without incident in Ouachita Parish by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. They were booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center where they awaited extradition back to Rapides Parish.

On December 9 th , 2021, both Adams and Harkins were transported to Rapides Parish and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were booked on a $50,000 bond each.

