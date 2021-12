It turns out that Travis Scott's decision to sit down and discuss the tragic events of his Astroworld Festival was not orchestrated by his team. In fact, Scott's attorney says it was all Scott's idea as a means to let his fans and the world know that he's standing in solidarity with the victims. Scott's attorney Ed McPherson told TMZ that Scott simply wanted to be heard, regardless of the lawsuits stacked against him. Many felt the move was a bad idea on Scott's part but it's clear Scott feels he has nothing to hide or run away from.

