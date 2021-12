Happy Monday, Dec. 6. We start this week’s newsletter with good news: More unvaccinated Floridians got their first COVID shots last week than in any other week since August. That tidbit came out of the Florida Department of Health on Friday, as the coronavirus omicron variant spread across the globe. About 61.8% of the state’s population — 13,265,491 eligible people — have now completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO