Interior Design

The Bank, Rosebank / Daffonchio Architects + Imbewu Design

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The Bank is an exciting new mixed-use development in the hub of Rosebank, Johannesburg within easy walking distance of the Art District. It is an approximately 15,000 sqm, 13 Storey mixed-use building with 3 additional floors of basement parking. The structure of the existing 4...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Saudi Design Festival

Be part of Saudi Design Festival's inaugural edition, and make creative cultural history in the Kingdom with us. Set to be the first of its kind festival in the Middle East, Saudi Design Festival presented by the Architecture and Design Commission will transform Riyadh into a hub for creative dialogue from January 9 - 29, 2022 at JAX District. Focusing on the power of transformation in and by design, SDF will bring communities together to celebrate great design, reimagine the future, connect, and create our presence on the global culture and creative map.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Revolving Bricks Office Building / A.P.Pars Architects & Associates

Revolving Bricks Office Building / A.P.Pars Architects & Associates. Construction: Aryan Pajouhan Pars Consulting Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed in order to establish the office of Consulting Engineers of Aryan Pajoohan Pars. The urban texture is such that it is in the immediate vicinity of this offices building, residential buildings are located. The placement of an office building next to the residential building creates an unlikely mentality for residential neighbors in terms of the number of visitors as well as the aristocracy from the upper floors to residential buildings.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Sake House / G+ Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in District 2, the building houses a family in a quiet residential area close to a vihara. Before the construction, the family resided in an old house in the area with a breadfruit tree (Sake is its Vietnamese equivalent) sheltering their sweet remembrances.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

The White Lookout / Biotope Architecture + Interiors

Text description provided by the architects. Post-war Australian architecture in the 1960s was dominated by the Beachcomber, an affordable, open plan family home. In Tasmania, however, it was a slightly different story. Although the houses were influenced by the Beachcomber style, they were made with materials that suited the climate, involving more masonry than what was used on the mainland. The White Lookout is an alterations and additions project for a professional couple and their growing family inspired by the iconic Beachcomber and the spectacular location with impressive views of the Derwent River.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

7 Gates Lounge / Shio Architect Design Office

Hospitality Architecture, Offices Interiors, Cowork Interiors. Furniture: inter office ltd. Text description provided by the architects. ZOZO Co., Ltd., which operates the fashion e-commerce site ZOZOTOWN, is planning to expand its distribution base. Our clients want the ease of use, scalability, and flexibility. To ensure this, we decided to divide our large one-room lounge into seven rooms and install sofa seating along the walls. Sofa seating has the advantage of being more expandable, less cluttered, and easier to organize.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

Manufacturers: Union, Addwall, MIYAKOYOGYO, ModuleX. Text description provided by the architects. From the city to the countryside - Even before the worldwide pandemic caused by the COVID-19, people were already leaving urban life behind and living in rural areas, and with the rise of social networking services and other media, it was not uncommon for people to set up stores in rural areas, this was possible since they have experience on attracting customers by making use of their unique shops. Nowadays due to COVID-19 this trend of returning to rural areas is accelerating.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Outdoor Office / Anders Berensson Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Anders Berensson Architects has designed a building that is half an office, half an outdoor meeting space in the Royal National City Park Norra Djurgården in Stockholm. The house is constructed as a framework of wood beams filled with wall panels and glass at the top part and left open at the bottom part creating a weather-protected outdoor space.
VISUAL ART
Washington Post

Essential Skills Architect and Design Professionals Will Need in a Post-Pandemic World

The coronavirus pandemic completely transformed the way people work, socialize, and even think. While all professional service industries were impacted in some shape or form, the architect and design sector look like its future may see a huge transformation. Not only do workers need to adapt to a new normal like everyone else, but it's also probable how they approach the technical aspects of their jobs will look different. Let's take a look at the new or additional skills architects and design professionals will need in a post-pandemic world.
JOBS
ArchDaily

Architects, not Architecture: Toyo Ito

On November 17th, 2021, as a part of the second season of the Virtual World Tour, Architects, not Architecture had the honor to have as guest the 2013 Pritzker Prize Toyo Ito. We all might be familiar with his works, but how much do we know about his biography and about the vicissitudes that shaped him?
DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Koulas Project / Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice

The Koulas Project / Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice. Architects: Alexis Papadopoulos Architectural Practice. Manufacturers: Antonis Eliades, Chris Basias, Costas Michaelides Ltd, D.Tillyris Ltd, Electroline, Ioannides Lighting, Lovenlight, Prohellas, Sofocles Kyprianou. Lead Architects: Alexis Papadopoulos, Maria Protou. Civil Engineer: Costas Constantinou. Mechanical Engineer: Costas Moyses. Contractor: Innovative Construction Solutions. Text description...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Haasje Over Apartments / VMX Architects

Manufacturers: Reynaers Aluminium, Westo Prefab Betonsystemen. Lead Architects: Don Murphy, Daniel Bakker, Shaya Fallahi, Sven Hoogerheide, Chayasombat, Darren van der Waart. Text description provided by the architects. The former Philips area. The Strijp-S ensemble in Eindhoven was designed and built during the second machine age. The machine and the factory became predominant, resulting in a truly efficient and rational expression. The industrial logistics and technical principles of the Philips manufacturing process, inspired by Ford and Taylor, resulted in a collection of buildings with a very different look. An autonomous piece of the city with strictly organized and physically connected buildings. An urban system of streets and squares where long lines prevailed and functionality was sacred.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Remembering the great architects and designers we lost in 2021

As part of our ongoing 2021 review, Dezeen remembers the architects and designers who passed away this year, including designer Virgil Abloh and architects Helmut Jahn and Art Gensler. Other legends who died in 2021 include architects Owen Luder and Paulo Mendes da Rocha and fashion designer Alber Elbaz. Here...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ArchDaily

Kowhai House / Rafe Maclean Architects

Builders: Stevenson & Williams Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. This resolutely internal house, sited on a steep and marginal site, successfully fulfils its purpose as an urban retreat. Providing compact but comfortable accommodation for four people, the small dwelling is a timely exercise in sufficiency and the optimisation of resources and opportunity.
NEW ZEALAND
ArchDaily

IE School of Architecture and Design and CPA Tackle Working Environments at NextGen International Talent Taskforce

IE School of Architecture and Design and CPA Tackle Working Environments at NextGen International Talent Taskforce. The NextGen International Taskforce is a collaboration between IE School of Architecture & Design and CPA NextGen, acting as a forum to exchange international talent and learn from discussions on the real estate industry and the built-environment. The group of NextGen professionals, which includes IE University alumni, meets bimonthly to discuss issues such as sustainability, inclusivity, technology, cities and wellbeing.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Architect Talk: Werner Sobek on Bringing Bold Ideas to Life

Architect and engineer Werner Sobek has a knack for making the world’s most complex designs possible. His imaginative structural solutions have aided the work of Helmut Jahn, Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Rem Koolhaus and others over a fruitful career. In this virtual talk, Sobek discusses how building technologies have...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

MPavilion, Australia’s Leading Architecture and Design Event Announces 2021 Program

MPavilion, Australia’s Leading Architecture and Design Event Announces 2021 Program. The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has unveiled the 2021 MPavilion program, offering over 250 free events over the span of 152 days, its longest to date. Now in its 8th season, the event welcomes design enthusiasts from Australia and across the globe to celebrate the important contributions of the design community to cultural landscapes. This year's pavilion, titled 'The LightCatcher' is designed by Venice-based MAP studio, and will be installed in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens from the 2nd of December until the 24th of April 2022.
WORLD
ArchDaily

Limestone House / John Wardle Architects

Construction Team: Arkit, Sinjen Group Prefabricator. Text description provided by the architects. A house that can generate, capture and provide everything it needs on site. A house that minimises its environmental impact beyond the site. This was our client’s ambition, while also creating a generous and delightful living environment. An outer shell of Mt Gambier limestone is carved away to create several carefully orchestrated window apertures. Those on the street are aligned to achieve light but control privacy and solar ingress into the bedrooms. Larger openings on the north elevation allow for ingress of sun and sky views. The largest aperture is a central, shaded courtyard that draws in natural light, ventilation and the winter sun into the heart of the house. The setting includes a planted pond in which sits a timber lined study. Everything is set around this calm and contemplative centre, but with views and links outward to a lush surrounding garden.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Sugi House / Condon Scott Architects

Text description provided by the architects. It was on a Japanese ski trip that the owners of this Wanaka house came to appreciate the efficiency of small spaces. Staying in a compact two-bedroom vacation home in the mountains, they saw that a small, carefully designed house could be comfortable and pleasant to live in. Based in Singapore, the family of five took annual trips to Wanaka, usually staying with extended family in an existing four bedroom house on this lakeside site. The idea for Sugi House was conceived to allow for a degree of separation on their trips.
WORLD

