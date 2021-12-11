The Bank, Rosebank / Daffonchio Architects + Imbewu Design

Construction Team: Arkit, Sinjen Group Prefabricator. Text description provided by the architects. A house that can generate, capture and provide everything it needs on site. A house that minimises its environmental impact beyond the site. This was our client’s ambition, while also creating a generous and delightful living environment. An outer shell of Mt Gambier limestone is carved away to create several carefully orchestrated window apertures. Those on the street are aligned to achieve light but control privacy and solar ingress into the bedrooms. Larger openings on the north elevation allow for ingress of sun and sky views. The largest aperture is a central, shaded courtyard that draws in natural light, ventilation and the winter sun into the heart of the house. The setting includes a planted pond in which sits a timber lined study. Everything is set around this calm and contemplative centre, but with views and links outward to a lush surrounding garden.

