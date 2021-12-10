2 Large-Cap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy This Month, 2 to Avoid
Rising investor optimism, impressive breakthroughs, and the $52 billion CHIPS Fund Act should enable the semiconductor industry to address the supply chain bottlenecks and foster long-term growth. Prominent large-cap chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are well-positioned profit substantially. However, amid the ongoing market volatility and other industry...www.investing.com
Comments / 0