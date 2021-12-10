ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Large-Cap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy This Month, 2 to Avoid

Cover picture for the articleRising investor optimism, impressive breakthroughs, and the $52 billion CHIPS Fund Act should enable the semiconductor industry to address the supply chain bottlenecks and foster long-term growth. Prominent large-cap chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are well-positioned profit substantially. However, amid the ongoing market volatility and other industry...

4 Passive-Income Stocks That Could Earn You $1,000 a Month

Passive income: it’s what we all want when we get into investing. Being smart with your money means finding ways to easily make money. And that’s exactly what passive income means. Yet it can still be quite difficult to find a strong balance between a share price and a dividend yield when looking at dividend stocks for passive income.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 1.47% to $2,916.53 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $102.80 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Lucid Group ( LCID...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.62% higher to $290.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $5.64 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
