Pfizer vs. AstraZeneca: Which Drug Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy?

With the increased use of various bandwidth-intensive services and the growing adoption of fiber optics across the globe, the fiber optics industry is poised to grow. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and CommScope (COMM) should benefit from industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Ciena Corporation (CIEN) provides network hardware, software, and services that support transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and managing video, data, and voice traffic worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networking Platforms; Blue Planet Automation Software and Services; Platform Software and Service; and Global Services. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks; Home Networks; Outdoor Wireless Networks; and Venue and Campus Networks.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO