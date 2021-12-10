ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer vs. AstraZeneca: Which Drug Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy?

Cover picture for the articleThe aging population in much of the world and continued innovations lead to increased demand for drug manufacturing companies. Pfizer (PFE) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) should benefit from this. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets,...

Reuters

Pfizer’s cure for post-Covid

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pfizer (PFE.N) is planning for life after the pandemic. Its $6.7 billion deal to buy drugmaker Arena Pharmaceuticals(ARNA.O), at a 100% premium, is a bid to ensure the U.S. pharma giant has options. Arena’s drugs aim to treat inflammatory conditions like ulcerative colitis,...
Ciena vs. CommScope: Which Fiber Optics Stock is a Better Buy?

With the increased use of various bandwidth-intensive services and the growing adoption of fiber optics across the globe, the fiber optics industry is poised to grow. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and CommScope (COMM) should benefit from industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Ciena Corporation (CIEN) provides network hardware, software, and services that support transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and managing video, data, and voice traffic worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networking Platforms; Blue Planet Automation Software and Services; Platform Software and Service; and Global Services. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks; Home Networks; Outdoor Wireless Networks; and Venue and Campus Networks.
Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading higher Monday after UBS upgraded the stock and raised its price target. UBS analyst Colin Bristow upgraded Pfizer from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $52 to $60. Bristow expects Pfizer's oral antiviral for COVID-19, Paxlovid, will...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday said final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
CVS Health vs. Rite Aid: Which Drugstore Chain Stock is a Better Buy?

As COVID-19 cases start increasing again, drugstores are likely to see a bump in revenue. So, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.CVS Health Corporation (CVS) provides health services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services; Retail/LTC; and Health Care Benefits. The company operates approximately 9,900 retail locations and 1,100 MinuteClinic locations. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) operates a chain of retail drugstores. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy; and Pharmacy Services. The company operates approximately 2,500 retail pharmacy locations in 17 states.
