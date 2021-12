The UFC 269 PPV main card has officially started and we already got two spectacular first-round finishes. The UFC’s #6 ranked flyweight, Kai Kara-France, just put the stamp on the former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, in the opening round. Kara-France dropped Cody with a big right hand, and then soon after that he dished out a series of uppercuts and hooks to get the stoppage. This is definitely the biggest win of Kai’s career, which should've him that much closer to the top-5.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO