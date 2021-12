“It's good to be in something from the ground floor. I came too late for that and I know. But lately, I'm getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over.” These were Tony Soprano’s words in the first episode of the Sopranos. And, it foreshadowed two of the major themes of the show – the decline of the American empire and the failure of 20th century institutions to remain relevant in the 21st century. It’s also very relevant to investors given the thrashing that the S&P 500 (SPY) has taken over the past week. The main focus of today’s commentary will dig into this question – is it the end of the bull market? Or is this just a pause to refresh the advance? Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published December 02, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

