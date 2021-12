ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- For the first time this season, the Missouri Western women's basketball team faced overtime, but the Griffons answered the overtime call with their first statement win of the season. Brionna Budgetts recorded her first double-double of the year with 19 points and 10 rebounds as MWSU beat Central Missouri 68-67. For the second-straight game, Missouri Western opened the first quarter with a huge run after giving up the first basket. Corbyn Cunningham led a 17-4 run for the home team with nine points, and the Griffons held the Jennies to 1-14 shooting over a stretch of nearly seven minutes.

