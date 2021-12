Rumors concerning the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series are popping up every so often, and they are only bound to get more frequent as we get closer to 2022 and the possible launch of Samsung’s new flagship devices. The latest leak comes from a very reliable source. He recently revealed details about the possible cameras in Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, suggesting that both devices will feature the same camera configuration.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO