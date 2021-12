MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A University of Miami graduate is among those starring in a new show called “A Wonderful World” at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach. It’s about the music and life of jazz great Louis Armstrong, but also focuses on the history of race in America. It was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Juson Williams, who plays Armstrong, spoke to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo about what it’s like playing this legendary and iconic figure on stage. “History, that’s number one,” he said. “I didn’t know this life that he lived...

