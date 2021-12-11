Rates Outlook: Swap Spreads To See Widening Pressure

The Australian dollar fell through trade on Monday, unable to sustain Friday’s risk on move as fears surrounding the impacts of omicron and positioning ahead of this weeks key Fed policy update dominated direction. Having given up 0.7170 the AUD marked intraday lows at 0.7110 before edging higher into this morning’s open. The AUD appears well supported on moves approaching 0.71 and more broadly 0.70 yet investors appear reluctant to extend risk led gains. Near term headwinds and a steepening in the front end of the US dollar yield curve have forced the AUD off September/October highs above 0.75 and it appears unlikely we will enjoy any significant upside now before year end. Our attentions turn to Wednesday’s US Fed policy update. Despite the softer than anticipated CPI inflation read on Friday we expect the Fed will announce an accelerated tapering of bond purchases, with a view to ending QE supports and normalizing monetary policy settings come the middle of 2022. Market expectations are high and given the hawkish rhetoric offered by the Fed in recent weeks we anticipate volatility will be elevated in and around this key risk event.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO