ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Army veteran wins lottery jackpot after nearly throwing it out while doing laundry

By Nathan Crawford
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQQcw_0dJv1ibO00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia man won nearly $390,000 from a lottery ticket he almost threw out while doing the laundry.

“I was about to throw it away,” Maricus “Bezo” Barnes recalled. “But then I decided to check it because it might be worth a few bucks.”

When he checked his Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket, he found out it was worth $387,450. He matched all five winning numbers in the October 23 drawing to win the jackpot after buying it at a 7-Eleven in Hampton.

Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran, now works at the shipyard and said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings.

The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Hampton, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Jackpot#Weather#U S Army#Ez Match#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

WFLA

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy