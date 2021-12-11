Army veteran wins lottery jackpot after nearly throwing it out while doing laundry
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia man won nearly $390,000 from a lottery ticket he almost threw out while doing the laundry.
“I was about to throw it away,” Maricus “Bezo” Barnes recalled. “But then I decided to check it because it might be worth a few bucks.”
When he checked his Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket, he found out it was worth $387,450. He matched all five winning numbers in the October 23 drawing to win the jackpot after buying it at a 7-Eleven in Hampton.
Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran, now works at the shipyard and said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings.
The winning numbers were 6-18-20-22-24.
The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.
