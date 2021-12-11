11-year-old girl released from hospital after being shot 5 times: 'I had to be strong for my mom'

An 11-year-old girl who was released from the hospital Friday afternoon after being shot five times while sleeping in her southwest Houston home told ABC13 she had to be strong for her mother.

Vadyn King was released from Texas Children's Hospital and still recovering after being struck early Sunday morning.

"I just want to thank God," Vadyn said. "I never thought this was going to happen."

It was just after 5 a.m. when investigators said at least two people targeted the family's home on Blanchard Hill Lane in northeast Houston and fired dozens of bullets inside.

"I was on the couch, and I fell off the ottoman. I just went in my mom's room and she just started screaming," said Vadyn.

A bullet grazed Vadyn's face. She was also struck in the leg and arm.

"I just wanted to be brave and strong for my mom," she said. "I didn't want to see her cry. I thought it was going to make me cry, so I had to be as strong as possible."

Vadyn's right eye is stitched shut and swollen from her injuries, but after surgery, her family believes she will eventually be able to see out of it again.

When asked whether they would return to their home of six years, Vadyn and her sisters said no, saying it is too traumatizing.

As of now, her mother said they do not have somewhere concrete to stay.