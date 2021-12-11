Visitors flock to Mt. Charleston following the season’s first snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cooler weather and snow were welcomed up on Mount Charleston as many people decided to take a drive to get a glimpse.

When snow isn’t a familiar sight, a visit to Mt. Charleston was a must while in Las Vegas.

Jose Chaves and his friends decided to make a day of it up on the mountain.

“Since we are from Costa Rica it is always fun to see the snow,” says Chaves.

A destructive fire burned down the lodge at Mount Charleston back in September.

This will be the first season the lodge is not available to visitors, but that is not stopping the crowds from showing up.

Thomas Schneekloth is the operations manager at Mt. Charleston lodge and cabins and says there is still plenty to do.

“The scenes are beautiful, the pictures are great to get some holiday pictures with the snow in the background,” Schneekloth tells 8 News Now. “It is the beautiful Christmas landscape we have been waiting for.”

