Las Vegas, NV

Visitors flock to Mt. Charleston following the season’s first snowfall

By Joe Moeller
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cooler weather and snow were welcomed up on Mount Charleston as many people decided to take a drive to get a glimpse.

When snow isn’t a familiar sight, a visit to Mt. Charleston was a must while in Las Vegas.

Jose Chaves and his friends decided to make a day of it up on the mountain.

“Since we are from Costa Rica it is always fun to see the snow,” says Chaves.

A destructive fire burned down the lodge at Mount Charleston back in September.

This will be the first season the lodge is not available to visitors, but that is not stopping the crowds from showing up.

Thomas Schneekloth is the operations manager at Mt. Charleston lodge and cabins and says there is still plenty to do.

“The scenes are beautiful, the pictures are great to get some holiday pictures with the snow in the background,” Schneekloth tells 8 News Now. “It is the beautiful Christmas landscape we have been waiting for.”

What to expect as wet weather rolls into Las Vegas valley Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rain in California is slowly making its way to Southern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon. Increasing rain showers could make for a wet commute for drivers throughout the afternoon. Gusty and gloomy conditions are expected with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible. A winter storm warning is also […]
Deadly crash in downtown Las Vegas, local business speaks up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the aftermath of a deadly crash in downtown Las Vegas involving 24-year-old Daysia Brown, a victim has been identified as 50-year-old Julio Maymi-Diaz. According to Metro police, Brown was driving under the influence when she ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass and collided […]
