Mother and daughter working to put diverse children's books in the hands of local kids

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother and daughter are on a mission to put diverse children's books into the hands, hearts and homes of kids in Central Indiana.

"I wanted to do something that would give her a chance to be represented and to show that there are all types of walks of life and to show diversity," Erica Scott said.

When Scott's daughter Amor started kindergarten last year, she said there was a lot of conversation between the two of them about race.

"She goes to a predominately white school. There was a lot of conversations and talk about race and her being one of the few people of color," Scott said.

"Not like as many books in my library look like me," Amor said.

Determined to change that, in December of 2020, Scott started an Amazon wish list for books. Her goal was to get 35 books donated and give them to every kid in Amor's grade.

That goal was quickly broken. People started donating and Scott says they eventually collected around 1,000 books.

"We weren't prepared for it. It was overwhelming, but it showed me as a mom the importance. I found out after doing the book drive, over 70% of children's books have white people or animals as illustration," Scott said.

Not only did Scott give books to Amor's school, but also to local hospitals, community centers and parents who requested them.

"My favorite part is collecting books and giving them out to people in the community," Amor said.

When Scott saw the support and the need she decided to create her non-profit called "Fly Kids Read."

Now, they are starting their collection efforts once again hoping to beat last year's record and collect 1,500 books.

Scott hopes the children who receive books from Fly Kids Read take away this lesson.

"I hope they learn the world is such a big place. Everyone should be treated equally and fairly and people have different circumstances in their family dynamics, in their culture, in their race. They can be more aware and they can be friends."

Locally owned Jiffy Lube recently awarded Fly Kids Read with a year's worth of complimentary vehicle maintenance as part of its Do More campaign, which recognizes Hoosiers using their vehicles in unique ways to help others in the community.

If you want to buy books to donate to Fly Kids Read, click here.

