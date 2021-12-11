LDWF employees donate gifts to 40 children in need

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is lending a hand and helping out local children this holiday season.

As part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program, LDWF delivered three pickup trucks full of items that will be donated to 40 children in need. Items include toys, clothing, and other gifts.

LDWF employees received the first names of children, along with clothing and shoe sizes and gifts they'd like, and employees volunteered to fulfill as many requests as possible.

"Christmas presents a lot of pressures for families and with the hustle and bustle, it's very easy for us to forget that we have members in our community that are not able to be able to provide the items that they need and they want for their children," explained LDWF biologist Carrie Salyers. "So this program allows us to be able to help them satisfy that."

