ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LDWF employees donate gifts to 40 children in need

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbEZh_0dJv0orX00

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is lending a hand and helping out local children this holiday season.

As part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program, LDWF delivered three pickup trucks full of items that will be donated to 40 children in need. Items include toys, clothing, and other gifts.

LDWF employees received the first names of children, along with clothing and shoe sizes and gifts they'd like, and employees volunteered to fulfill as many requests as possible.

"Christmas presents a lot of pressures for families and with the hustle and bustle, it's very easy for us to forget that we have members in our community that are not able to be able to provide the items that they need and they want for their children," explained LDWF biologist Carrie Salyers. "So this program allows us to be able to help them satisfy that."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Giles Automotive donates to local charity

Dreams Come True of Louisiana received a donation Monday thanks to a local car dealership. Bob Giles of Giles Automotive is using his nomination as 2022 Dealer of the Year by TIME and Ally Financial to donate to the agency.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

List: Restaurants open for the holidays 2021

The holidays are upon us and as with every celebration, many want to know what restaurants may be open and serving customers. Whether for holiday celebrations or just dinner with the family, Lafayette Travel has provided a list of restaurants in Lafayette Parish that will be open for Christmas, New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KATC News

Tools for Schools: Jennings High School

KATC is partnering once again with Jim Olivier's Family of Companies for Tools for Schools. This week, we're off to Jennings High School. Teacher Ashante Simmons says when she was chosen for Tools for Schools, she was really honored.
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children In Need#Charity#The Salvation Army#Angel Tree Program#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Final ArtWalk for 2021 was in the Christmas spirit

The final ArtWalk of this year was another one to remember. The Holiday ArtWalk was in a beautiful and cool late evening for patrons of a variety of artistic styles. As usual, the locale was downtown Lafayette, and the creative revelry was on display and enjoyed from 4 PM until 8 PM this evening from Jefferson to Vermilion Streets.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy