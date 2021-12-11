ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Cleveland because of a hand injury.

Mekari left last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh in the second half and did not return.

The Ravens also put cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve this week, another in a series of significant injuries this season for Baltimore. Mekari’s absence is also a blow for an offensive line that will face the challenge of protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Browns’ pass rush.

Jackson was sacked seven times against the Steelers last weekend.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season. “Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with...
NFL
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Steelers#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Release Former First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are making at least one change to their roster before this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, the team officially waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Shares Diagnosis On QB’s Ankle

It appears the Baltimore Ravens might have dodged a bullet on the Lamar Jackson front. The star quarterback left during the second quarter of the Ravens’ loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated after the game it was an ankle sprain. “Lamar...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from ...
NFL
thespun.com

Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket. Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Sign Colquitt; Rule Out 5 For Ravens Game

Colquitt punted for the Kansas City Chiefs for 15 years before bouncing around to his 4th team in 2 seasons. Atlanta released him after Week 11 despite seeing some of his best punting numbers ever. In Atlanta, Colquitt averaged 47 yards per punt in 6 games and 55 yards on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle. Haden misses his third-straight game...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy