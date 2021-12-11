The push for a four-day workweek

State Sen. Paul Gazelka won the Minnesota Republican Party's gubernatorial race straw poll over the weekend.Why it matters: The straw poll of GOP delegates gives some indication of how party activists who will influence the endorsements are leaning in the competitive gubernatorial race right now.Yes, but: A bigger universe of Republican delegates votes for the actual endorsement next year. And being straw poll frontrunner isn't a lock for the nomination — someone else won the primary in at least the last three elections. In 2018, the victor ended his campaign a month later.State of play: Gazelka, a former Senate...

