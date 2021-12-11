ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The push for a four-day workweek

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-day workweek advocate Alex Pang joins The News...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Here's who won the Minnesota Republican Party straw poll

State Sen. Paul Gazelka won the Minnesota Republican Party's gubernatorial race straw poll over the weekend.Why it matters: The straw poll of GOP delegates gives some indication of how party activists who will influence the endorsements are leaning in the competitive gubernatorial race right now.Yes, but: A bigger universe of Republican delegates votes for the actual endorsement next year. And being straw poll frontrunner isn't a lock for the nomination — someone else won the primary in at least the last three elections. In 2018, the victor ended his campaign a month later.State of play: Gazelka, a former Senate...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shepard Smith
Fatherly

Here’s Why The 4-Day Workweek Could Be Right Around the Corner for US

Huge news for people who want a shorter workweek: the Congressional Progressive Caucus officially endorsed the Thirty-Two-Hour Workweek Act, a bill introduced by California Representative Mark Takano in July. The endorsement is another major signal of support of the radical way of reimagining the workweek — a move that would reconnect the link between productivity and working hours in the United States, and a move that would be a win for parents struggling to get their work-life balance back on track.
U.S. POLITICS
cbs19.tv

Four-day workweek gains support among members of Congress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some lawmakers in Washington D.C. are pushing for the United States to adopt a four-day workweek as the idea is gaining popularity around the world. On Tuesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed a bill by Rep. Mark Takano (D-California), known as the 32 Hour Workweek Act, that would create a 32-hour workweek, with overtime paid after 32 hours of work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The News
News 8 KFMB

Four-day workweek gains support among members of Congress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some lawmakers in Washington D.C. are pushing for the United States to adopt a four-day workweek as the idea is gaining popularity around the world. On Tuesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed a bill by Rep. Mark Takano (D-California), known as the 32 Hour Workweek Act, that would create a 32-hour workweek, with overtime paid after 32 hours of work.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy