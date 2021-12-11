ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecution rests its sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Valerie Castro joins The News with Shepard Smith...

www.cnbc.com

The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Prosecutors rest case after witness says Epstein lured her with gifts

The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell following a day of testimony from Annie Farmer, the only accuser to use her full name.Ms Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for her convicted sex offender partner Jeffrey Epstein from the 1990s onwards. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.However, her accusers have testified that she was instrumental in the late financier’s crimes and even participated. Ms Farmer, the fourth accuser from the indictment against Ms Maxwell, described in detail...
Shepard Smith
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
Distractify

The Truth About High-Level Executive Resignations Amidst the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

On Nov. 29, a tweet went viral that claimed that the CEOs of several companies resigned in relation to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and confidante, is being charged for crimes related to Epstein’s underage sex trafficking operation. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 for recruiting the underage women for Epstein’s pleasure and is finally being tried.
InsideHook

Reports Place Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Queen’s Log Cabin

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges has offered observers a glimpse of corruption and abuse at the highest levels of power. Maxwell’s long association with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as her own family history, have each revealed unsettling connections with high-profile figures. The latest of these came in the course of Maxwell’s trial on Thursday, when Justice Department attorneys showed jurors a photograph of Maxwell and Epstein at a log cabin located at the Balmoral estate.
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
Fox News

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Prosecution to rest case this week

Prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and the ex-girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, are expected to rest their case as early as Thursday, which could dramatically shorten the legal proceeding. The judge in the case wants to meet with federal prosecutors and defense lawyers sometime...
Daily Gate City

Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prosecutors at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have completed presenting their case against the British socialite accused of sexually abusing teenage girls with her late companion, financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Dec. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b88ee6947e8c46568fff4bbfe37397cb.
swiowanewssource.com

