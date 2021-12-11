ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin

The search for bitcoin lost in a landfill

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Kelly Evans reports on British I.T. worker James Howells' last-ditch...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

This Bitcoiner Just Lost 900 BTC In A DeFi Attack

A single user of DeFi protocol, Badger DAO, lost $50 million worth of Bitcoin to a hack. Speculation is that the protocols front end UI was breached to facilitate the hack. DeFi protocols continue to face security challenges even as the sector is growing. Badger DAO, an Ethereum based decentralized...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Facebook Parent Said To Splurge $60M On Meta Naming Rights

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), which is undergoing metamorphosis into Meta Platforms Inc, reportedly dished out $60 million to acquire trademark assets from Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH). What Happened: On Monday, Meta Financial Group, a holding company for a regional bank, said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Google warns MILLIONS of Gmail users about Russian hack attack

GOOGLE has warned of a cyber attack spearheaded by Russian hackers that targeted users of Gmail. In a report published Monday, the US search giant said that the campaign aimed to steal people's login credentials using phoney emails sent to their inboxes. The attack took aim at more than 12,000...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorker#Landfill#Cnbc#British I T
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
STOCKS
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy