Pedro Munhoz still thinks Dominick Cruz is competing at a high level. On the UFC 269 prelims, Cruz is set to return to the Octagon against Munhoz in a very intriguing matchup. In the lead-up to the fight, many have wondered what Cruz still has to give as he made his return to the sport in May of 2020 to a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo. He then didn’t fight again until March of this year where he beat Casey Kenney by split decision, yet for Munhoz he knows Cruz still is an elite fighter.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO