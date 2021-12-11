Columbia Regional Airport runway extension complete

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The runway extension construction was finished Friday at the Columbia Regional Airport and is now open for use.

The construction added 900 feet to the primary runway making it 7,400 feet.

With the completion of the runway, the airport's master plan is completed. The Master Plan, a year-by-year plan to support the growth of COU, was published in 2009. It included a proposal to extend the airport’s two runways. The crosswind runway was extended from 4,400 to 5,500 feet in 2017.

The extension will allow for larger aircraft to use the runway and provide a longer distance for planes to land and take off during inclement weather. It will also alleviate concerns about weight restrictions during extreme heat in the summer.

"The runway extension will reduce the chance of delayed or canceled flights during winter weather events," said Mike Parks, Columbia Regional Airport manager in a release. "This is an exciting time for Columbia as we prepare for the new terminal to be completed next summer."

