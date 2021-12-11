ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Videocast: Rain Tonight, Snow Saturday

By Daji Aswad
WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain continues tonight bringing the threat for...

www.wisn.com

#Thunderstorms
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Today

Cloudy 40% of snow into the valley, dreery, cloudy and breezy. Temperatures are above freezing this morning for the valley, hence the rain. However, slick conditions can be a concern. and advisories have been extended. Winter weather advisory now in effect until 11 am Tuesday... * What...snow expected. Additional snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCRA.com

More Snow Tonight

Snow levels will drop to around 3000' during the overnight hours tonight. Rain and snow will be ending by Tuesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YourCentralValley.com

Rain, wind and snow

A potent storm system tapping atmospheric river moisture will bring impressive amounts of rain and snow to Central California. Rain and snow will increase in intensity Monday afternoon and evening. Rain could easily total more than an inch on the Valley floor. This while mountain areas will see several feet of snow. Expect 2 to […]
ENVIRONMENT
yaktrinews.com

Monday Forecast: Rain in the Tri-Cities and Rain/Snow mix in Yakima Valley

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A system off the coast of B.C. is moving down into our area, bringing rain and snow mix to our forecast. Tri-Cities is seeing a high near 46 degrees and a low of 33 degrees. There was a chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. as temperatures are close to below freezing, but the likelihood was very slim. Rain is still the major topic for the day. It’s partly sunny throughout the day with light winds, but the chance of precipitation in the form of rain still stands at 60%. According to the radar system, the rain chances will dissipate after 4 p.m. Snow levels at 2500 feet will lower to 900 feet after midnight.
YAKIMA, WA

