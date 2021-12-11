Videocast: Rain Tonight, Snow Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A system off the coast of B.C. is moving down into our area, bringing rain and snow mix to our forecast. Tri-Cities is seeing a high near 46 degrees and a low of 33 degrees. There was a chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. as temperatures are close to below freezing, but the likelihood was very slim. Rain is still the major topic for the day. It’s partly sunny throughout the day with light winds, but the chance of precipitation in the form of rain still stands at 60%. According to the radar system, the rain chances will dissipate after 4 p.m. Snow levels at 2500 feet will lower to 900 feet after midnight.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO