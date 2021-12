WASHINGTON (AP) — Aminu Mohammed had career highs of 23 points and 13 rebounds and Georgetown overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Syracuse 79-75 on Saturday. Mohammed, a freshman who also had a personal-best five assists, led an early second-half rally that gave the Hoyas (5-4) a lead and put the game away with two free throws with nine seconds left. He was 7 of 14 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line.

