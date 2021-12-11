Principal resigns from QC high school

Principal Bob Chambers is a wanted administrator. Wanted, what does this mean? Is he wanted by the police, nope. Is he wanted by the CIA or FBI, uh uh. Chambers is wanted…by the students. This Principal does not like to hang out in his office. In fact, he is often seen walking around CHS through the hallways, through the departments, around the football field, gyms, and even the restrooms … boys of course … because he loves engaging with students. As discussed at a recent CHS staff meeting, three online links were sent out school-wide for a social and emotional learning lesson with Principal Chambers in order for students to make “Senator Strong” connections. Through Padlet, a digital tool used by teachers and students in class and beyond to offer a single place for a notice board, Chambers asked students to “Think about all of the ways adults can be and have been helpful to you at school, and share the name of one adult you feel you can go to at CHS, write their name, and write something you go to them for; for instance, I go to Mrs. Grunert for help with college, or I can always talk to Mr. Manoukian about my stress.”

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO