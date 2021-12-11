Celtics wing Josh Richardson enters health and safety protocols

The Celtics announced that Josh Richardson (8) has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics wing Josh Richardson has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the team announced. He will miss the game against Phoenix Friday night.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not Richardson tested positive, but if he did, he would need to isolate for at least 10 days or until he returns two consecutive negative PCR tests a minimum of 24 hours apart.

The Celtics acquired Richardson in a trade over the summer by using a $11.05M trade exception and sending Moses Brown to the Mavs. He later inked a one-year extension with Boston, so he’ll earn $24M over the next two seasons.

Richardson is having a solid season in a reserve role for the 13-13 Celtics, currently the No. 10 seed in the East. Through 20 games (24.4 minutes), he’s averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists on .464/.354/824 shooting. Fellow reserves Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard figure to see more action in Richardson’s stead.