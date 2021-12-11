ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, IN

WATCH: Taylor University students storm court for annual ‘Silent Night’ game

 3 days ago

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) — At Taylor University in Upland, Indiana It was the 24th annual Ivanhoes Silent Night basketball game vs Lincoln Christian at Paul Patterson Court inside Odle Arena.

The Tradition takes place the Friday before finals week, Taylor students dress in pajamas and wild costumes and are silent until the home team Trojans score their 10th point of the game.

And then The Crowd Goes WILD.

Taylor’s Jackson Lewis scored the 10th (and 11th) point.

