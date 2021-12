Clemson offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott is a top candidate for the vacancies at Virginia and Duke, respectively, but reportedly prefers one over the other. The Cavaliers have shifted their focus to Elliott and he would rather take the UVA opening than the Blue Devils' vacancy, according to Pat Forde. The Richmond (Va.) Times' Mike Barber added Wednesday that Elliott "is back in as a candidate" for the Virginia job. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli reported for VIP members, citing sources, that Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter and Elliott were the two candidates picking up the most steam in recent days. The Cavaliers have had conversations with both, Franciulli added.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO